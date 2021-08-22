Suspect identified after deadly police standoff in Liberty County

ALLENHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - A standoff with law enforcement in Allenhurst ended Saturday afternoon with gunfire that killed the suspect, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were notified of a domestic dispute around 5:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene on the 100 block of Maggie Lane. Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman says the dispute escalated into a hostage situation with five people in the home, including the suspect, later identified as Daryl Jay Carr, 45, by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team negotiated with Carr, and three children were released from the home. Two were Carr’s children and one was an unrelated child, according to Sheriff Bowman.

Deputies continued to negotiate with Carr for several hours. His wife was able to escape the home by jumping out of a second-story window onto a trampoline set up by police.

Carr threatened to shoot law enforcement officers if they entered the home. Hours later, police in tactical gear surrounded the house and used a flash grenade and tear gas to end the standoff.

In a release, GBI says members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team attempted to enter the home through the front door around 11:45 a.m. but “before getting inside encountered Carr on the upstairs landing and shots were fired.”

GBI says Carr was hit multiple times with gunfire, but it remains unclear if he was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot or gunfire from law enforcement. GBI says a gun was found at the scene.

Car was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to Sheriff Bowman. No officers were injured.

GBI is continuing to investigate. An autopsy will be performed this week at the GBI Pooler Crime Lab.

