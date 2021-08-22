Advertisement

Sputtering Rahm, superb Smith share lead at Northern Trust

Cameron Smith tees off on the third hole during the final round of the Dell Technologies...
Cameron Smith tees off on the third hole during the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for the lead at The Northern Trust.

They got there in very different ways. Smith came within a 12-foot putt of shooting 59. He had to settle for the course record of 60 at Liberty National. Rahm was still in control until hitting into the water on two of the easiest holes and dropping three shots. He still rallied with a few birdies for a 67 to regain a share of the lead. And now they wait.

Because of Hurricane Henri, the final round has been postponed until Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is Interstate 20 west of the scene of the accident.
Car kills Grovetown man trying to retrieve lost tool on I-20
Columbia County school bus
Smaller Columbia County far outpaces Richmond County in school COVID cases
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Authorities respond to body found at Clarks Hill Lake
Sha'Kel Dixon and Denzell Jackson
Two Aiken men sentenced to life in prison for murder of missing man
Ali White and Brooke Dueringer were surprised when they learned they were pregnant within days...
‘It was a big surprise for us and the whole family’: Local sisters deliver babies on same day

Latest News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet,...
AJ Allmendinger wins Michigan Xfinity race in triple OT
Source: USATF.org
Thompson-Herah wins 100, Richardson last in return
Tony Finau hits a fairway shot on the third hole during the final round of the Northern Trust...
Hurricane Henri forces Monday finish to Northern Trust
High School Football Scores 8/20