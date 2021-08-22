Advertisement

Single-vehicle collision kills one person in Saluda county

By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one person in Saluda County yesterday.

Troopers say the driver of a 2013 BMW sedan was driving west on US 378 near Double Bridges Road when the driver went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This collision is being investigated by the SCHP. Check back for update.

