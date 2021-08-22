Advertisement

Ravens tie NFL record with 19th straight preseason win, 20-3

Carolina Panthers terminate safety Kurt Coleman, defensive end Charles Johnson
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-3 to tie an NFL record with their 19th straight preseason win.

Nate McCrary and Ty’Son Williams ran for touchdowns for the Ravens, who equaled the mark set by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, who had a 19-game winning streak in exhibitions from 1959 to 1962. Lamar Jackson did not play for the Ravens. Quarterback Sam Darnold had his first action at quarterback for Carolina, but left after one series.

