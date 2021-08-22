Advertisement

PGA Tour hopes for best after rain soaks Liberty National

Jon Rahm hits to the 13th green during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament,...
Jon Rahm hits to the 13th green during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The PGA Tour made an early call to push back the final round of The Northern Trust until Monday.

That was a smart move even with Hurricane Henri moving north and east. It made landfall Sunday in Rhode Island as a tropical storm. Liberty National received 5 inches of rain but no wind damage. The hope now is to be able to start — and finish — the final round on Monday. Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for the lead.

It’s the first day off at a tournament since the Zozo Championship in Japan in 2019.

