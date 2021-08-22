Advertisement

Louisville police officer passes away after fight with COVID-19

By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Louisville, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to a post made by the Louisville Fire Department, a Louisville police officer has passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

The department says Officer Kason Anderson passed away yesterday.

“Please keep his fiancé Emily and his family in your thoughts and prayers over the next few days and weeks as they begin to navigate through their loss,” said the department on social media. “He was one of the good ones and will be missed by many.”

Posted by Louisville Fire Department on Sunday, August 22, 2021

This marks a string of COVID-related deaths in the first responder community in the CSRA, as Richmond County dispatcher Alex Brown and Aiken Department of Public Safety officer Kevin Simmons both recently lost their lives to COVID-19.

The Louisville Fire Department says they will announce arrangement plans for Officer Anderson once they are available.

