Law enforcement responding to Aiken County Detention Center for incident, center secured

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at the Aiken County Detention Center.

The call came in at around 5:45 p.m. that there was a riot at the Aiken County Detention Center. It has been put on lockdown after the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a call about one inmate being unruly. The staff was trying to get him under control and the entire pod became unruly, according to Captain Eric Abdullah.

The center is secured and every inmate is accounted for. Multiple agencies responded to the area including North Augusta Department of Public Safety, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

There are no staff or inmate injuries reported at this time. There is no property damage, according to Abdullah.

