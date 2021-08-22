Advertisement

Hurricane Henri forces Monday finish to Northern Trust

Tony Finau hits a fairway shot on the third hole during the final round of the Northern Trust...
Tony Finau hits a fairway shot on the third hole during the final round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The final round of The Northern Trust has been pushed back to Monday because of approaching Hurricane Henri along the northeastern shores.

The PGA Tour decided to shut down Liberty National on Sunday about an hour before the leaders began the third round. Saturday’s third round is proceeding as scheduled. Henri became a hurricane late Saturday morning. The New Jersey coast across from Manhattan was under a tropical storm warning and a flood watch. It will be the second time in 10 years the tournament was disrupted by a hurricane.

It also happened in 2011 at Plainfield when the event was shortened to 54 holes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is Interstate 20 west of the scene of the accident.
Car kills Grovetown man trying to retrieve lost tool on I-20
Columbia County school bus
Smaller Columbia County far outpaces Richmond County in school COVID cases
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Authorities respond to body found at Clarks Hill Lake
Sha'Kel Dixon and Denzell Jackson
Two Aiken men sentenced to life in prison for murder of missing man
Ali White and Brooke Dueringer were surprised when they learned they were pregnant within days...
‘It was a big surprise for us and the whole family’: Local sisters deliver babies on same day

Latest News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet,...
AJ Allmendinger wins Michigan Xfinity race in triple OT
Source: USATF.org
Thompson-Herah wins 100, Richardson last in return
Cameron Smith tees off on the third hole during the final round of the Dell Technologies...
Sputtering Rahm, superb Smith share lead at Northern Trust
High School Football Scores 8/20