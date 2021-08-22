Advertisement

Governor Kemp grants extension to Sias review panel

Augusta Commission Sammie Sias appeared in federal court on Aug. 4, 2021.
Augusta Commission Sammie Sias appeared in federal court on Aug. 4, 2021.(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday afternoon Governor Kemp granted an extension to Commissioner Sammie Sias’ review panel with a deadline of September 8th. The panel will look into whether Sias should remain on the Augusta County Commission.

On August 9, 2021 members of the review commission requested a 30-day extension for the commission to issue its report. Its three members — Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr, Jefferson County Commissioner Johnny Davis and Georgetown-Quitman County Commissioner Carvel Lewis — are making the decision on Sias’ seat.

He faces a federal indictment on accusations of destroying public documents and lying to federal investigators.

READ THE EXECUTIVE ORDER:

