Governor Kemp grants extension to Sias review panel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday afternoon Governor Kemp granted an extension to Commissioner Sammie Sias’ review panel with a deadline of September 8th. The panel will look into whether Sias should remain on the Augusta County Commission.

On August 9, 2021 members of the review commission requested a 30-day extension for the commission to issue its report. Its three members — Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr, Jefferson County Commissioner Johnny Davis and Georgetown-Quitman County Commissioner Carvel Lewis — are making the decision on Sias’ seat.

He faces a federal indictment on accusations of destroying public documents and lying to federal investigators.

READ THE EXECUTIVE ORDER:

08.20.21.01 by Jeremy Turnage on Scribd

