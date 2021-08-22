Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Summer pattern continues today with heat, humidity, and afternoon/evening storms.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Showers and storms have been impacting the CSRA since this morning and will remain possible through this evening and tonight. Overnight lows will be mild and muggy in the mid to low 70s. Patchy fog will also be possible once again tomorrow morning.

Our summer pattern will continue Monday with heat, humidity, and an isolated chance for afternoon/evening pop-up showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper low to mid 90s with heat index values close to 100°. Partly sunny skies are expected with a east wind between 3-5 mph.

Storm chances look to remain isolated Tuesday as high pressure builds aloft. We’ll see a better chance for rain by the middle of the work week as a more unsettled pattern sets up for our area. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday through Sunday with afternoon storm chances. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

After today, rain chances decrease before increasing as we head into the middle and latter part of the upcoming work week.(WRDW)

