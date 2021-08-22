Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Morning showers will give way to afternoon thunderstorms for your Sunday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Sunday will be a cloudy and unsettled day overall with a good chance of showers both morning and afternoon. The increase in cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s. Drier conditions with more sunshine returns Monday resulting in a hotter day with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

A classic summer pattern of heat, humidity and late day thunderstorms will persist Tuesday through Saturday. This somewhat unsettled pattern will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s for most of the upcoming week.

