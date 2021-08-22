Celebrating two local women as they pass birthday milestones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We want to take a moment to wish a happy birthday to a few local ladies.

Lucille Rodgers from Trenton turning 101 Saturday. “Mama cook” as she is known, attributes her long life to her faith, and she prays for her seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. She loves to fish in her ponds, and ride her golf cart, and she also does all of her own shopping.

And happy 100th birthday to Rosie Mae Simmons. Her family throwing her a party to celebrate Saturday morning. They say she’s lived in the Augusta area her whole life. And when we asked how it felt to be turning 100?

“Well, I haven’t been 100 but this time,” said Simmons. “I don’t know how you feel when you’re 100, because this is the first time I’ve ever been 100.”

So congratulations to you both and thank you for being part of the river region community.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.