Braves top Orioles 3-1 for Baltimore’s 18th straight loss

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) connects on a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a...
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) connects on a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Soler homered, Touki Toussaint pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-1, extending the Orioles’ losing streak to 18 games.

Baltimore’s skid is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005. This was only the third time during this streak that the Orioles lost by two runs or fewer. Adam Duvall added a two-run double for the Braves, who have won nine in a row and 16 of their last 18.

Atlanta has also won a franchise-record 13 consecutive road games.

