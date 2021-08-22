Local animal shelters in desperate need of adopters as they face overcapacity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID cases are on the rise and so are the number of surrendered pets. Local animal shelters simply can’t handle the volume and this is an ongoing problem. We reached out to some of our local animal shelters. Augusta Animal Services, the SPCA Albrecht Center, and the Aiken County Animal Shelter all say they’re over capacity.

“You’re adorable baby...hi,” said Alexa Nutter.

Alexa Nutter came to the Aiken County Animal Shelter to find a dog.

“I have a big backyard, so I’d love to just go outside and throw a ball around,” she said.

She went around and spent time with many dogs. The shelter brought them outside for a special event where adoptions are free because they’re trying to clear the shelter because it’s over capacity.

At the Aiken County Animal Shelter, every cage is filled.

“We’re at the point where we may have to make some tough decisions,” said Bobby Arthurs.

Bobby Arthurs manages the Aiken County Animal Shelter where they’re seeing more people giving up pets than normal. Last month they took in about 450 pets. The shelter believes it’s because COVID is making it tough for some.

“We’ve got more animals coming in, and we’ve got less going out, so we’re reaching a breaking point, what do we do,” said Arthurs.

What they’re doing is a month-long special, where pets can be adopted for free. Saturday was day one of the special and in just the first few hours people adopted two dozen pets and Arthurs got to empty some cages.

“It is really emotional for me to sit here and be able to walk in and open up some cages,” he said.

Nutter can’t commit to adopting yet, but she’s so happy to see some animals getting adopted.

“It made me really happy that there’s a lot of people, at least in this community, that will come and give these animals a home,” she said.

Animals finding a new home and leaving the shelter.

