Advertisement

AJ Allmendinger wins Michigan Xfinity race in triple OT

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet,...
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)(Sean Gardner | Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger took the lead with four laps left in regulation and held on through three overtimes to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan International Speedway.

Six days after winning the Cup Series’ Brickyard 200 at Indianapolis, Allmendinger beat Brandon Jones to the finish line by 0.163 seconds in, at 139 laps, the longest Xfinity contest ever on the two-mile track. Allmendinger has won three Xfinity victories this season and eight overall. Noah Gragson finished third, and Berry was fourth.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is Interstate 20 west of the scene of the accident.
Car kills Grovetown man trying to retrieve lost tool on I-20
Columbia County school bus
Smaller Columbia County far outpaces Richmond County in school COVID cases
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Authorities respond to body found at Clarks Hill Lake
Sha'Kel Dixon and Denzell Jackson
Two Aiken men sentenced to life in prison for murder of missing man
Ali White and Brooke Dueringer were surprised when they learned they were pregnant within days...
‘It was a big surprise for us and the whole family’: Local sisters deliver babies on same day

Latest News

Source: USATF.org
Thompson-Herah wins 100, Richardson last in return
Cameron Smith tees off on the third hole during the final round of the Dell Technologies...
Sputtering Rahm, superb Smith share lead at Northern Trust
Tony Finau hits a fairway shot on the third hole during the final round of the Northern Trust...
Hurricane Henri forces Monday finish to Northern Trust
High School Football Scores 8/20