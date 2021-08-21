Advertisement

Warnock visits Augusta, discusses plans for I-14 to stretch from Texas to CSRA

By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are moving forward to create an interstate that stretches from Augusta all the way to Texas.

Senator Raphael Warnock was in town today to talk about the project. He says giving it high priority is an important step for this project.

The plans call for the new interstate to start near 520 and Deans Bridge Road. They would take the existing four-lane road to Macon and convert it into an interstate.

Jeff Cater lives in Alabama but he travels all over the southeast for work.

He comes through Augusta one or two times a month and for him, the drive’s okay except for Atlanta traffic.

“I travel around a lot for work, so I pass through fairly often,” Carter said. “It’s not the worst until you get closer to Atlanta, and then Atlanta a lot of times it can be crowded, and it can slow down, speed up, on off.”

Cater is happy to hear that I-14 would avoid Atlanta completely. The new interstate would connect Augusta to Macon and Columbus.

Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and Texas Senator Ted Cruz both introduced the amendment to make I-14 a high priority. The amendment passed in the senate with no objections.

“It’s helpful for our military installations,” Warnock said. “It’s helpful for the economy in this region. Getting that designation is an important step in that direction, and now we’re positioned to do the work necessary to argue for the necessary funding.”

The project still has a way to go. The bill still has to pass through the house and the project needs money.

