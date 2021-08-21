Advertisement

S.C. Dept. of Public Safety pushing ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign

Troopers gathered for the Sober or Slammer event.
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is kicking off its “Sober or Slammer” campaign and stepping up its presence.

In 2020, SCDPS says there were 14 fatalities during the Labor Day weekend, which caps off what law enforcement calls the “100 Deadly Days of Summer.” Law enforcement says this is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day during which traffic fatalities historically increase.

“Historically, we know that people will use these remaining weeks of summer and the long Labor Day weekend to enjoy one last vacation trip to our mountains and coast,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV said. “Our troopers and officers will be working to make sure those trips are safe as they increase enforcement, especially around high-traffic waterways and coastal areas.”

As the end of the 100 Deadly Days of Summer approaches, the department says their Sober or Slammer enforcement will begin.

Law enforcement says they will place a strong emphasis on DUI reduction, safety belts, speed and distracted driving behaviors starting Friday and extending through Sep. 6.

SCDPS says they will be using their new, unmarked Dodge Chargers and additional resources from their Area Coordinated Enforcement teams. They say law enforcement will concentrate on high-collision corridors, as part of its enhanced enforcement.

Additionally, SCDPS says troopers will be working alongside state and local partners to increase enforcement around waterways.

Overall, the department says highway fatalities in South Carolina have increased in 2021 compared to 2020. They say this follows a national trend.

The latest data shows that there have been 684 people killed in total this year on S.C. roadways compared to 618 at this time in 2020, SCDPS says.

