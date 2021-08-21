Local military members hold car wash for suicide prevention

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local military members working to raise money for a suicide prevention program. They were out there at Carolina Ale House today washing cars and collecting donations.

People in the program say the money will go towards events for suicide prevention month which is coming up next month. Their focus is on addressing mental health in the military.

“To shed light on the fact that the struggle is real. Whether it’s coming back for operations, the daily stresses of life, we have to get over the fact that we cant talk about mental health. It has to be a conversation that we have always. It’s vitally important to be out here to being that awareness to people,” said William Anthony, Suicide Prevention Program.

They’d already raised hundreds of dollars when we stopped by Saturday and the event wasn’t over yet.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.