‘It was a big surprise for us and the whole family’: Local sisters deliver babies on same day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a surprise for sisters Ali White and Brooke Dueringer who found out they were each pregnant with their first baby just days apart.

“It was totally not planned. I hadn’t told Ali we were trying, and Ali of course didn’t tell us they were trying, so it was a big surprise for us and the whole family.” Brooke said.

Their mom, Alison, said she thought it was a joke when both her girls told her the news.

“Ali came and surprised me that she was having a baby, and it was exciting, and about 4-5 days later my other daughter Brooke came and said mom you’re not going to believe this I am pregnant too, and I thought they were kidding with me because they do it a lot,” Alison said.

Far from a joke, cousins Palmer and Hudson both came into the world on Aug. 6.

Both were early from their initial due dates which were set a few days apart.

“It was a cool experience to see her there and she was like two rooms down from me, and we had a text message going back and forth keeping everyone updated,” Brooke said.

Palmer was born first and about seven hours later came baby Hudson.

“I think Palmer was waiting on Hudson because she went in two days before me because her labor was a long time, and so she was waiting on her cousin,” Ali said.

Brooke and Ali say it’s nice the babies get to be loved not just by grandma but by their great-grandma and great-great grandma.

And as for celebrating birthdays together.

“Yes, we probably will for the first few years, and then they will probably want their own parties, and their 21st birthday will be so much fun,” Brooke said.

