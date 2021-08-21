Advertisement

‘It was a big surprise for us and the whole family’: Local sisters deliver babies on same day

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a surprise for sisters Ali White and Brooke Dueringer who found out they were each pregnant with their first baby just days apart.

“It was totally not planned. I hadn’t told Ali we were trying, and Ali of course didn’t tell us they were trying, so it was a big surprise for us and the whole family.” Brooke said.

Their mom, Alison, said she thought it was a joke when both her girls told her the news.

“Ali came and surprised me that she was having a baby, and it was exciting, and about 4-5 days later my other daughter Brooke came and said mom you’re not going to believe this I am pregnant too, and I thought they were kidding with me because they do it a lot,” Alison said.

Far from a joke, cousins Palmer and Hudson both came into the world on Aug. 6.

Both were early from their initial due dates which were set a few days apart.

“It was a cool experience to see her there and she was like two rooms down from me, and we had a text message going back and forth keeping everyone updated,” Brooke said.

Palmer was born first and about seven hours later came baby Hudson.

“I think Palmer was waiting on Hudson because she went in two days before me because her labor was a long time, and so she was waiting on her cousin,” Ali said.

Brooke and Ali say it’s nice the babies get to be loved not just by grandma but by their great-grandma and great-great grandma.

And as for celebrating birthdays together.

“Yes, we probably will for the first few years, and then they will probably want their own parties, and their 21st birthday will be so much fun,” Brooke said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Authorities respond to body found at Clarks Hill Lake
This is Interstate 20 west of the scene of the accident.
Car kills Grovetown man trying to retrieve lost tool on I-20
FILE PHOTO: This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from...
1 dead after shooting in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood
Money
Augusta approves $100 incentive to get vaccinated
Jacqueline Nicole Lynn
After Belvedere home burns, resident charged with setting fire

Latest News

Troopers gathered for the Sober or Slammer event.
S.C. Dept. of Public Safety pushing ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign
Jefferson County football team honors life of fallen teammate at first game
Jefferson County football team honors life of fallen teammate at first game
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster visited Aiken to discuss the Savannah River Site settlement with local...
McMaster visits Aiken to talk SRS settlement with local lawmakers
Eddie Lamar Jackson
Man wanted in Burke County for cruelty to children, firearm charges