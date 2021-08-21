FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Showers and storms began popping up around the CSRA shortly after midday and will remain possible through this evening and tonight. Most shower and storm activity is expected to come to an end after midnight. Overnight lows will be mild and muggy in the mid to low 70s. Patchy fog will also be possible tomorrow morning.

Our summer pattern will continue tomorrow with heat, humidity, and a chance for afternoon/evening pop-up showers and storms. The Weather Prediction Center has placed us under a low-level marginal risk (1/5) for flash flooding across the central and southern CSRA tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values close to 100°. Partly sunny skies are expected with a west wind between 5-10 mph.

Low-level marginal risk (1/5) for flash flooding across the CSRA tomorrow. (WRDW)

A slightly hotter and drier pattern looks to move in early next week as high pressure builds aloft. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s Monday and Tuesday with only isolated storm chances. Rain chances look to increase once again as we head towards the middle of the work week.

Rain chances are expected to decrease for the first part of the work week before increasing by the middle of the week. (WRDW)

We are also continuing to monitor Hurricane Henri which will not impact the CSRA but will impact the New England coast by Sunday as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane. A tropical system has not directly impacted this area of the country in 30 years. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Henri is currently a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 MPH. (WRDW)

Hurricane Henri is expected to impact the New England Coastline as early as late tonight with continued impacts through Monday. (WRDW)

