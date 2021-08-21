Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Showers and storms possible this evening and tonight. Summer pattern continues tomorrow with heat, humidity, and afternoon storms.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and storms began popping up around the CSRA shortly after midday and will remain possible through this evening and tonight. Most shower and storm activity is expected to come to an end after midnight. Overnight lows will be mild and muggy in the mid to low 70s. Patchy fog will also be possible tomorrow morning.

Our summer pattern will continue tomorrow with heat, humidity, and a chance for afternoon/evening pop-up showers and storms. The Weather Prediction Center has placed us under a low-level marginal risk (1/5) for flash flooding across the central and southern CSRA tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values close to 100°. Partly sunny skies are expected with a west wind between 5-10 mph.

Low-level marginal risk (1/5) for flash flooding across the CSRA tomorrow.
Low-level marginal risk (1/5) for flash flooding across the CSRA tomorrow.(WRDW)

A slightly hotter and drier pattern looks to move in early next week as high pressure builds aloft. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s Monday and Tuesday with only isolated storm chances. Rain chances look to increase once again as we head towards the middle of the work week.

Rain chances are expected to decrease for the first part of the work week before increasing by...
Rain chances are expected to decrease for the first part of the work week before increasing by the middle of the week.(WRDW)

We are also continuing to monitor Hurricane Henri which will not impact the CSRA but will impact the New England coast by Sunday as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane. A tropical system has not directly impacted this area of the country in 30 years. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Henri is currently a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 MPH.
Henri is currently a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 MPH.(WRDW)
Hurricane Henri is expected to impact the New England Coastline as early as late tonight with...
Hurricane Henri is expected to impact the New England Coastline as early as late tonight with continued impacts through Monday.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is Interstate 20 west of the scene of the accident.
Car kills Grovetown man trying to retrieve lost tool on I-20
Columbia County school bus
Smaller Columbia County far outpaces Richmond County in school COVID cases
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Authorities respond to body found at Clarks Hill Lake
Sha'Kel Dixon and Denzell Jackson
Two Aiken men sentenced to life in prison for murder of missing man
Ali White and Brooke Dueringer were surprised when they learned they were pregnant within days...
‘It was a big surprise for us and the whole family’: Local sisters deliver babies on same day

Latest News

Augusta Forecast for Saturday, 8/21/2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Weekend: hot, humid, and few storms
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Bacteria levels at Betty’s Branch
More water-quality alerts issued after heavy rainfall this week
Tornado damage in Edgefield County on Aug. 17, 2021.
3 local twisters touched down this week, investigators say