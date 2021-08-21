FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

A typical summer pattern can be expected for the weekend, meaning we can expect plenty of heat, humidity, and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Partly sunny today with a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs near 90. West wind 4 to 8 mph.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of thunderstorms, especially before sunset. Low in the middle 70s. Calm wind, except in thunderstorms.

Partly sunny Sunday with a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. through the evening. Highs near 90. W 4-8 mph.

A slightly hotter and drier pattern looks to move in early next week as high pressure builds aloft. Highs will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday with only isolated storm chances.

Tropical Storm Henri is another system we’re watching, it doesn’t look to have impacts in our area, but will impact the New England coast by Sunday as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.