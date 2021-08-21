Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Typical August weather for the weekend with heat, humidity and late day thunderstorms.
By Chris Still
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A typical summer pattern can be expected for the weekend, meaning we can expect plenty of heat, humidity, and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Partly sunny today with a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs near 90. West wind 4 to 8 mph.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of thunderstorms, especially before sunset. Low in the middle 70s. Calm wind, except in thunderstorms.

Partly sunny Sunday with a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. through the evening. Highs near 90. W 4-8 mph.

A slightly hotter and drier pattern looks to move in early next week as high pressure builds aloft. Highs will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday with only isolated storm chances.

Tropical Storm Henri is another system we’re watching, it doesn’t look to have impacts in our area, but will impact the New England coast by Sunday as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane.

MORE | Storm leaves damage in Edgefield County, causes alarm in Aiken and Barnwell

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is Interstate 20 west of the scene of the accident.
Car kills Grovetown man trying to retrieve lost tool on I-20
Columbia County school bus
Smaller Columbia County far outpaces Richmond County in school COVID cases
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Authorities respond to body found at Clarks Hill Lake
Sha'Kel Dixon and Denzell Jackson
Two Aiken men sentenced to life in prison for murder of missing man
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface

Latest News

Weekend: hot, humid, and few storms
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Bacteria levels at Betty’s Branch
More water-quality alerts issued after heavy rainfall this week
Tornado damage in Edgefield County on Aug. 17, 2021.
3 local twisters touched down this week, investigators say
Lawn Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong