Community remembers longtime school board chairwoman

By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week friends and family and Columbia County gathered to remember a long-time member of the school community.

On Friday afternoon, Evans High School held a ceremony in their auditorium in memory of school board chairwoman Regina Buccafusco.

She passed away on March 16, according to an announcement from her family.

Buccafusco served on the Board of Education from 1998 to 2016. She became chairman of the board in 2007 until her final term in 2016.

Her name is enshrined on more than 10 schools across the district where she helped open the doors.

