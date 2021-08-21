Augusta task force continues working toward solutions for area homelessness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homelessness—it’s a problem that’s plagued the city of Augusta for years. Now leaders are worried it might be getting worse.

To get to the root of the problem, Augusta’s Homeless Task Force is learning from someone who experienced it firsthand.

In a room full of city leaders and charity organizers, Laekeyia Scott shared her story.

“It was all about drugs, it was all about the streets. It was all about just not caring,” Scott said.“...I mean, there was a time that I was just so far, just so far in the trenches that I just I didn’t think they were way out.”

After she lost her home and every belonging to a fire, she found herself in Augusta alone, homeless and battling addiction.

“I was living good and then I was homeless... just like that,” Scott said.

Just like that. It’s a reality for hundreds of people in Augusta right now.

The task force’s co-chairman Jordan Johnson says affordable housing options is the top concern.

“The fact of the matter is that you’re seeing homelessness spread in areas of our county where the historically not have spread,” Johnson said. “...rent rates are going up, the cost of living is going up and there’s still a great segment of people who are being left behind.”

The task force is still working on the plans for a city shelter but now they’re also considering tiny homes.

The idea is to build tiny home areas to serve as alternative living options for those who can’t afford traditional homes.

Scott says housing is only half the battle. The mental toll of homelessness is another.

“Homelessness is a fight against the homeless. It’s homeless against homelessness,” Scott said.

Johnson says the task force should be presenting ideas to the commission very soon. In the meantime, they’re going to work on outreach to make sure those living in homelessness know the current programs available to them.

