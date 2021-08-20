Advertisement

WATCH: Warnock comes to Augusta to promote infrastructure plan

By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock came to Augusta today seeking to highlight the infrastructure bill that senators passed.

Watch a live stream of his local visit above.

The Democratic senator is traveling across the Peach State on his “Jobs for Georgia” tour to highlight local impacts of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

He says the legislation will “bring historic repairs and revitalization to Georgia’s infrastructure and grow and support countless jobs in every corner of the state.”

During his travels, Warnock will highlight federal investments in clean energy transit options and rail, freight, ports and highway connectivity, broadband, and other sectors. Warnock will also meet with military families, students and others to discuss benefits of the expanded child tax credit.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Authorities respond to body found at Clarks Hill Lake
FILE PHOTO: This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from...
1 dead after shooting in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood
Jacqueline Nicole Lynn
After Belvedere home burns, resident charged with setting fire
Alexander Leon Bush II
Man charged with shooting woman in Augusta
Money
Augusta approves $100 incentive to get vaccinated

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, right, listens as Foster Jordan of Charles River Labs,...
Clean needles depend on the blue blood of horseshoe crabs
Zavion Cobb
Have you seen this missing Richmond County teen?
News 12 Foodie Friday│ The Crazy Empanada Cuban Sandwich and Tacos
Salvador Perez-Hernandez is charged with Murder and is currently incarcerated at the Saluda...
Blood-covered man admits to Saluda County murder