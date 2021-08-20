WATCH: Warnock comes to Augusta to promote infrastructure plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock came to Augusta today seeking to highlight the infrastructure bill that senators passed.

The Democratic senator is traveling across the Peach State on his “Jobs for Georgia” tour to highlight local impacts of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

He says the legislation will “bring historic repairs and revitalization to Georgia’s infrastructure and grow and support countless jobs in every corner of the state.”

During his travels, Warnock will highlight federal investments in clean energy transit options and rail, freight, ports and highway connectivity, broadband, and other sectors. Warnock will also meet with military families, students and others to discuss benefits of the expanded child tax credit.

