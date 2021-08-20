Car kills Grovetown man trying to retrieve lost tool on I-20

NORWOOD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Friday released the name of a Grovetown man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20 in Warren County.

The accident happened between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Thursday around mile marker 154 on the westbound side of a rural stretch of the interstate between Norwood and Crawfordville.

Timothy John Odell Jr., 39, of Grovetown, was driving a pickup pulling a trailer and lost a tool out of the trailer, Warren County Coroner Paul Lowe told News 12.

Odell pulled over and tried to retrieve the tool from the roadway, but was struck by a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:50 p.m., Lowe said.

The westbound side of the interstate was shut down for a few hours after the accident.

