Two Aiken men sentenced to life in prison for murder of missing man

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although authorities are still searching for the body of 20-year-old Derrick Curry, two Aiken men have been sentenced to life for his murder.

After a weeklong trial, a jury returned guilty verdicts against Denzell Jackson and Sha’Kel Dixon Thursday night following just over two hours of deliberation. Both were found guilty of murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

This morning, a sentencing hearing was held where Judge Clifton Newman sentenced both defendants to life in prison.

Curry has been missing since May 1, 2019. Early into the case, authorities believed Curry was murdered but his body still has not been recovered.

Investigation led authorities to name Jackson and Dixon as suspects. Both were detained on May 13, 2019.

At this week’s trial, an eyewitness testified to seeing Jackson shoot Curry in the face the night of April 20, 2019. The witness also testified to seeing Jackson and Dixon load the victim’s body into a plastic tote and drive off with the victim’s body.

An employee of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s missing person division also testified in court to discuss the nationwide search the department conducted to find any evidence of Curry being alive. The search found no evidence.

Cellphone records showed both Jackson, Dixon and Curry together at the scene of the crime the night of the murder, prosecutors said.

At this morning’s sentencing hearing, Curry’s grandmother spoke about the family’s struggles. She said they haven’t been able to have a proper burial since Curry’s body is still missing. She asked Judge Newman to issue the maximum sentence.

Both Jackson and Dixon are currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are still actively investigating the whereabouts of Curry’s body. They urge anyone with any information on this case to call the Sheriff’s Office at (803)642-1761 or through http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

