Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity

Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a hateful message(Do Good Wisconsin)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A server arguably received the tip of a lifetime after a different customer left a hateful, homophobic comment on a tipless check.

WMTV reports Eric Salzwedel, co-founder of the nonprofit Do Good Wisconsin, shared an image of the check the server received on Facebook.

To the folks who felt it was necessary to write this hateful note and not tip...don't worry me and about 250 others will cover the tip for you. #LoveTrumpsHate #BeKind

Posted by Eric Salzwedel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The customer did not tip a cent and wrote “service was good but we don’t tip sinfull (sic) homosexuals.”

Hundreds of strangers rallied and pitched in to give the server a $4,500 tip. Salzwedel dined in at the restaurant, requested that specific server and surprised them with the massive tip.

Salzwedel said the server did not want to be publicly named but was very appreciative of the unexpected gesture of kindness and support.

Do Good Wisconsin’s mission is to perform random acts of kindness throughout the community to brighten someone’s day.

“There’s a lot of opportunities every single day we wake up and we go out that we can either make a positive difference in the lives of people we run into or we can make a negative impact on people we run into every day,” Salzwedel said in a previous interview with WMTV.

