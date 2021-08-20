More water-quality alerts issued after heavy rainfall this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three water-quality alerts have been issued after rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and other thunderstorms washed bacteria into local waterways this week.

The Betty’s Branch estuary of the Savannah River near Evans has been a problem area this summer, and the Savannah Riverkeeper has continued monitoring it.

The Riverkeeper says an E. coli reading Thursday showed E. coli levels more than four times as high as last week, triggering a new alert for the popular waterway.

Water quality alerts have also been issued for Lake Olmstead and Briar Creek nears Keysville.

Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus said: “We tell people it’s never a smart idea to get in a waterway within 72 hours of a big rain event. Let the bacteria dilute and move downstream.”

