McMaster visits Aiken to talk SRS settlement with local lawmakers

By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Conversations are just beginning about how to spend $600 million coming to South Carolina.

Today, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster was at USC Aiken to talk about the Savannah River Site settlement.

The state is getting $600 million after a legal battle with the federal government over what to do with radioactive chemicals stored at SRS.

The legal settlement, the largest in state history, ended six years of legal battles between the state of South Carolina and the federal government.

Today, McMaster said he believes most of the money should come right here to our area.

“For one, I believe that the counties of Barnwell, Aiken and Allendale should receive majority of the funds that are available because that is the location of the activities we’re speaking of,” McMaster said.

Local lawmakers in Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties were there for the forum and agreed with the governor, the money should come here since the three counties directly dealt with the burden of storing such dangerous material.

