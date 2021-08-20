McMaster, feds and health experts butt heads over ban on mask rules

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mask mandates continue to be a source of tension between health experts and some elected officials in the two-state region.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is butting heads with federal officials over the Palmetto State’s ban on school district mask mandates.

Parents in school districts in Georgia are either vocally calling for mask mandates or fighting them.

And the Peach State’s governor told businesses they are free to either follow or flout local governments’ COVID restrictions , drawing a rebuke from mayors of the state’s largest cities, including Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

DHEC calls for local decision-making

In one of the latest developments, the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control is asking state lawmakers to consider providing local decision-making authority regarding mask mandates in schools.

The motion was approved during a board meeting Friday.

The state passed Proviso 1.108 in June when lawmakers passed the state budget. The proviso states that any school district that uses state funds can’t require its students and/or employees to wear a face mask in school buildings.

TWO-STATE STATS • South Carolina on Friday reported new 5,238 coronavirus cases and 31 deaths blamed on COVID-19. • Georgia reported 6,820 new coronavirus cases and 48 deaths blamed on COVID-19.

During the meeting, state Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler laid out the argument for mask mandates in schools.

The doctors noted that the science shows that having all people in schools wearing masks will protect students’ health and give them the best chance to succeed academically and socially.

Bell and Traxler also addressed the legislative issues around face masks during the meeting. They said strictly from a public health standpoint, the best way to protect children is to require the use of masks.

Although he did not comment on the legislative issues, state Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer supported the notion that the best way to keep students in the classroom is requiring masks.

McMaster rebukes Biden administration mask authority

Meanwhile, McMaster fired back a response to the Biden administration’s threats to enforce mask mandates in schools.

President Joe Biden ordered his education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students.

In response, McMaster said “If @potus put as much effort into a withdrawal plan for Afghanistan as he is trying to force masks on our children then we wouldn’t have Americans and allies stuck behind enemy lines. He’s more concerned about Republican governors than he is with the Taliban.”

The Education Department says state policies could amount to discrimination if they lead to unsafe conditions that prevent students from attending school.

Secretary of Education slams S.C. stance

Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona sent a letter to McMaster and state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman criticizing the state budget rule that bans schools from requiring masks be worn.

“South Carolina’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 that are aligned with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts these goals at risk and may infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by Federal law,” Cardona said.

However, several districts have gone against that rule including Charleston County and Colleton County school districts. Cardona acknowledged those school districts and said his department is standing by them.

