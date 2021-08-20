Man wanted in Burke County for cruelty to children, firearm charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several charges including cruelty to children.

Deputies report 42-year-old Eddie Lamar Jackson, also known as Buckwheat, is wanted on multiple warrants including two counts of pointing a firearm at another, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.

Authorities warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jackson is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 124 lbs.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706)554-6633 or (706)554-2133.

