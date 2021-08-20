Advertisement

Blood-covered man admits to Saluda County murder

By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is behind bars after admitting to killing a man in Saluda County.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday morning, deputies responded to a call about an unconscious male at a residence on South Rudolph Street in the town of Saluda.

Law enforcement says they found a deceased male victim in the woods behind the home. The coroner says the man suffered blunt trauma to the head and body.

Officials say they found Salvador Perez-Hernandez nearby, covered in blood. He later admitted to the murder while being interviewed by deputies. He has been charged with murder.

Perez-Hernandez is currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office, Saluda Police Department, and Coroner’s Office are working a joint investigation in this case.

