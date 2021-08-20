Advertisement

Georgia beekeeper saves thousands of bees swarming near Savannah City Market

By Sam Bauman
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah’s Market was buzzing yesterday. But not in the way you might think. One local beekeeper managed to save thousands of bees.

“It was just nice to be able to talk to the police officers and the bee keeping and what was going on and kind of walking them through the process. They were like, we’re so grateful you’re here, and I’m like I’m grateful for you guys,” said the Kenneth Jenkins, Savannah Bee Company.

Kenneth Jenkins is a certified bee keeper. He began looking right away for the leader.

“It was just a matter of getting the queen inside the hive and having the workers march in after her,” he said.

And you can see that moment when the worker bees just line up and enter their new home!

“It was actually a very healthy colony, there was a lot of workers there, probably close to 25-30 thousand or so,” he said.

Jenkinson was only stung four times today including under his eye while he wasn’t wearing his veil.

“Even though I preach, ‘wear your protective equipment’, I was looking in the shadows and it was super hard to see through the veil, so I had taken it off. You know any time you get confident with nature, nature likes to call ya out,” he said.

While the swarm may have scared several, Jenkinson looks at it as a teaching moment.

“It gets people engaged, it gets people talking about nature and that’s what we’re trying to do at Savannah Bee,” he said.

The bees were safely relocated to a new hive at a bee garden on Wilmington Island.

