Jefferson County football team honors life of fallen teammate at first game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two weeks have gone by and not a day passes without the thought of Quindarius Willburn being gone.

Wilburn, 19, died earlier this month after collapsing during a football practice at Virginia Union University.

He had just graduated from Jefferson County High school in the spring.

“When I come to work, I drive by his grave every day,” David Land, the high school’s athletic director, said. “It’s on my route. I look at it on the way in and the way out and I wish him well. I know where he’s at. He’s in heaven.”

Coaches say the 6-feet-2-inch, 230 pound defensive end made his presence known on the field but more importantly off the field as a person.

“It’s one of those things that coaches say they would take him home for my son,” Land said. “There’s not a coach alive that wouldn’t take Quin Willburn home for his son. He’s that type of person.”

Tonight, the team is honoring Quin’s life with his number on the sideline and stickers on every player’s helmet.

For head coach J.B. Arnold, losing a player is becoming all too familiar but still never gets easier.

“Forty years ago, when I wanted to start coaching no one told me that was part of the job,” Arnold said. I’ve spoken at way too many funerals over the years and I can’t stand that part of the job.”

Willburn was a starter for two years during his time at Jefferson County.

His grades and character helped earn him a scholarship to Virginia Union University where he would later pass away.

“All we can say is the good lord has a plan and we may not always understand it and like it but we’re just going to put it in his hands and go with it from there,” Arnold said

Last week, Jefferson County held a scrimmage with Washington County where they held a moment of silence and retired his jersey.

There, one last message was shared between coaches and players before they take the field tonight.

“We sure do miss you man. We love you,” Land said

Virginia Union University says they were so moved by Quinn Willburn that they decided when he passed to give his two younger sisters a full ride scholarship.

