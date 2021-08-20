Have you seen this missing Richmond County teen?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find a 16-year-old who has been missing for a week.

Zavion Cobb was last seen at 11 p.m. last Friday at the 1200 block of Paramount Court. He is 6 feet tall, has brown eyes and black hair, and weighs 140 pounds.

Deputies say Cobb may have been picked up by a vehicle, but do not know the make, model, and color.

If you have any information about where Cobb could be, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

