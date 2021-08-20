Advertisement

Have you seen this missing Richmond County teen?

Zavion Cobb
Zavion Cobb(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find a 16-year-old who has been missing for a week.

Zavion Cobb was last seen at 11 p.m. last Friday at the 1200 block of Paramount Court. He is 6 feet tall, has brown eyes and black hair, and weighs 140 pounds.

Deputies say Cobb may have been picked up by a vehicle, but do not know the make, model, and color.

If you have any information about where Cobb could be, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Authorities respond to body found at Clarks Hill Lake
FILE PHOTO: This was the scene as officers searched for a suspect after a high-speed chase from...
1 dead after shooting in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood
Jacqueline Nicole Lynn
After Belvedere home burns, resident charged with setting fire
Alexander Leon Bush II
Man charged with shooting woman in Augusta
Money
Augusta approves $100 incentive to get vaccinated

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, right, listens as Foster Jordan of Charles River Labs,...
Clean needles depend on the blue blood of horseshoe crabs
News 12 Foodie Friday│ The Crazy Empanada Cuban Sandwich and Tacos
Sen. Raphael Warnock makes remarks after arriving in Augusta for a visit on Aug. 20, 2021.
WATCH: Warnock comes to Augusta to promote infrastructure plan
Salvador Perez-Hernandez is charged with Murder and is currently incarcerated at the Saluda...
Blood-covered man admits to Saluda County murder