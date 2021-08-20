Free food distributions planned this weekend in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you don’t always know where your next meal in coming from, help is available in the form of two free food distribution events this weekend.

In Waynesboro

Golden Harvest Food Bank is holding a “mega mobile food distribution” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Burke County Head Start, 518 College St. in Waynesboro.

The food bank plans to have 60,000 pounds of nutritious food available which will include meat and produce.

That’s 50,000 meals, following the federal standard of 1.2 pounds equaling one meal. Or almost enough to feed every single person in Waynesboro for a day.

Saturday’s Mobile Market is a no-contact drive-through food distribution. Individuals will be directed by volunteers, who will place boxes of food into trunks.

Since the coronavirus began appearing in the CSRA, Golden Harvest has seen a doubling in calls for help.

An estimated one in seven people in the food bank’s service area are struggling with hunger.

In Burke County alone, 27 percent of children are food insecure, the food bank says.

Golden Harvest has distributed 18.4 million meals across its 25-county service area since March 2020 and is continuing to see an increased need for food due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“We are continuing to see long food lines and are anticipating this level of elevated need is going to be the new normal for a long time.” said Grace Renken, director of community impact for the nonprofit. “Golden Harvest Food Bank will continue to adapt and respond to the challenges presented by COVID-19. Our staff, volunteers, and community partners are committed to ensuring our neighbors have the food they need.”

In Augusta

Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Augusta will hold a free distribution from its food pantry on Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 1714 Olive Road.

The distribution will include milk, chicken, rice, hamburgers, canned vegetables, pasta, bread, juice and more.

People who are receiving federal and state food assistance are welcome.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.