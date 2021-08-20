Five rural county school districts go virtual due to COVID surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re told some school leaders are choosing to take a more cautious route when it comes to this latest surge. Both Jenkins and Warren County Schools announce there will be no in-person classes through Labor Day. We reached out to find out what some of these counties are planning with so many districts going virtual.

The majority of school districts who decided to go remote for the next few weeks made their decisions after numerous positive COVID cases in their schools. But we spoke with the superintendent of Warren County Schools and he says their decision was to be proactive instead of reactive.

“This decision is one I feel very confident about because it is one of out precaution and not one of we have no choice so this will allow us to keep educating our children safely,” said Christopher Harris Sr., Warren County Schools Superintendent.

Superintendent Harris says the decision came after looking at other school districts seeing spikes of cases, and the impact spread could have on their whole community.

“But there’s also the challenge of being in a rural area with limited health care support and oftentimes having to go outside of the county to get the necessary services needed that it’s important to once again try to be proactive so you’re not in the situation where you have an outbreak with limited health care support,” he said.

Challenges like limited COVID tests, vaccine clinics, and quality care medical centers.

Jenkins County also made the same call, but their hand was forced after positive COVID cases. They will be virtual for the next two weeks and will adopt a hybrid system until the beginning of October. But Dr. MacArthur says despite schools closing to stop the spread, that’s not all it takes.

“But what would really make a difference is that if in that time people got vaccinated,” said Dr. MacArthur

According to the Georgia Department of Health, 38 percent of Warren County and 27 percent of Jenkins County are fully vaccinated.

“It’s a mess but it can be managed,” said Dr. MacArthur.

Warren County kids will work on packets for the next two weeks since the county has so many connectivity issues. Leaders will use the time to make plans should they have to switch to be entirely remote.

