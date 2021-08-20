FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

A few storms look possible this evening into early tonight. Some storms could impact high school football games, so download our WRDW First Alert Weather app to keep an eye on storms if you’re heading out. Most of the rain should be done across the CSRA by midnight. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows staying in the mid 70s. Winds will be light out of the west.

Our generic summer pattern sticks around through the weekend. Don’t cancel outdoor plans, but be aware that a few storms will be possible at times in the afternoon and evening. Saturday storm chances look to remain isolated, so many locations could stay dry. Highs will stay hot in the low 90s Saturday. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Patchy dense fog will be possible late Saturday into early Sunday morning. Lows will stay in the mid 70s early Sunday. Hot highs again in the afternoon near 92. Isolated to scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A slightly hotter and drier pattern looks to move in early next week as high pressure builds aloft. Highs will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday with only isolated storm chances.

Tropical Storm Henri is another system we’re watching, it doesn’t look to have impacts in our area, but could affect the New England coast by Sunday.

