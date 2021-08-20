DHEC asks state lawmakers to consider local decision-making authority on face masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control is asking state lawmakers to consider providing local decision-making authority regarding mask mandates in schools.

The motion was approved during a board meeting Friday.

The state passed Proviso 1.108 in June when lawmakers passed the state budget. The proviso states that any school district that uses state funds can’t require its students and/or employees to wear a face mask in school buildings.

HOW THE STATE BUDGET BLOCKED SC SCHOOLS FROM IMPLEMENTING MASK MANDATES

Recently some state lawmakers have begun to ask whether the budget proviso should be reconsidered.

RANKIN AMONG STATE SENATORS AASKING TO RECONSIDER BAN ON MASK MANDATES IN SCHOOLS

During the meeting, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and DHEC Public Health Director to Dr. Brannon Traxler laid out the argument for mask mandates in schools.

The doctors noted the science shows having all people in schools wearing masks will protect students’ health and give them the best chance to succeed academically and socially.

Although he did not comment on the legislative issues, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer supported the notion that the best way to keep students in the classroom is requiring masks.

More than 5000 people under the age of 20 have been diagnosed with COVID just over the past week, according to Dr. Simmer.

In addition, DHEC says, more than 1000 students statewide are currently quarantined due to COVID.

And Dr. Simmer says only about 20 percent of South Carolinians aged 12 – 19 have been vaccinated.

Many school districts throughout the state reopened this week and Dr. Simmer told the board he suspects the number of COVID cases will increase over the next two to three weeks.

You can listen to Friday’s board meeting in its entirety here.

