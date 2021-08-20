Advertisement

Crews battle flames of structure fire in south Augusta

Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews rushed to the scene of a structure fire Friday morning along Mike Padgett Highway in south Augusta.

The fire was reported at 7:09 a.m. in the 1500 block of Shoreline Drive, according to dispatchers.

The fire was under control by 8:30 a.m. in the neighborhood of mostly double-wide modular homes south of Tobacco Road.

