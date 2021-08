Smaller Columbia County far outpaces Richmond County schools in COVID cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County, with fewer students, has seen far more COVID-19 cases in the past week than the larger Richmond County School System.

Meanwhile, the Richmond County district canceled Friday night’s Glenn Hills High School football game against Therrell High due to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case and related quarantines impacting the Glenn Hills football program.

SCHOOL SCHEDULES Jenkins, Warren County, Taliaferro, Glascock, Screven and Burke counties have closed all schools. The McDuffie County School System closed Thomson-McDuffie Middle School and the Richmond County School System transitioned Belair K-8 School to a home learning model. Emanuel County has gone to an A/B schedule to keep all the kids from being on campus at the same time. Jefferson County schools are following a similar rotating schedule for middle and high school students, while elementary students are still following a five-day in-person learning model.

The 28,503-student Columbia County School System has seen 405 student cases and 50 employee cases, while the 29,093 Richmond County district has seen 160 student cases and 30 employee cases.

Besides the size, another difference between the districts is that Richmond County has a mask mandate but Columbia County does not.

TWO-STATE STATS • South Carolina on Friday reported new 5,238 coronavirus cases and 31 deaths blamed on COVID-19. • Georgia reported 6,820 new coronavirus cases and 48 deaths blamed on COVID-19.

Both districts reported their cases on Friday.

A possible signal that this week might have been a a bad one for Columbia County was the announcement Tuesday of additional measures to cut down on the possible spread of coronavirus. Those measures include more social distancing, plexiglass dividers in cafeterias, and limiting visitors, locker rooms and field trips.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases by school:

Richmond County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Barton Chapel: 7 students, 0 employees

Bayvale: 1 student, 0 employees

Blythe: 1 student, 1 employee

Copeland: 1 student, 0 employees

Deer Chase: 0 students, 0 employees

Diamond Lakes: 2 students, 2 employees

Freedom Park: 2 students, 0 employees

Garrett: 0 students, 0 employees

Glenn Hills: 3 students, 0 employees

Goshen: 0 students, 0 employees

Gracewood: 3 students, 0 employees

Hains: 2 students, 1 employee

Hephzibah: 3 students, 0 employees

Jamestown: 2 students, 0 employees

Jenkins-White: 3 students, 0 employees

Lake Forest Hills: 3 students, 1 employee

Lamar-Milledge: 2 students, 1 employee

McBean: 3 students, 3 employees

Meadowbrook: 3 students, 2 employees

Merry: 0 students, 2 employees

Monte Sano: 4 students, 0 employees

Sue Reynolds: 1 student, 1 employee

Terrace Manor: 0 students, 0 employees

Tobacco Road: 7 students, 0 employees

W.S. Hornsby: 2 students, 1 employee

Warren Road: 2 students, 0 employees

Wheeless Road: 4 students, 1 employee

Wilkinson Gardens: 1 student, 0 employees

Willis Foreman: 4 students, 0 employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8: 16 students, 2 employees

C.T. Walker: 5 students, 0 employees

Richmond Hill: 1 student, 1 employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills: 7 students, 0 employees

Hephzibah: 3 students, 0 employees

Hornsby: 3 students, 1 employee

Langford: 0 students, 0 employees

Murphey: 6 students, 2 employees

Pine Hill: 3 students, 0 employees

Spirit Creek: 2 students, 0 employees

Tutt: 5 students, 3 employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County: 6 students, 0 employees

A.R. Johnson: 0 students, 0 employees

Butler: 5 students, 0 employees

Cross Creek: 8 students, 1 employee

Davidson: 2 students, 1 employee

Glenn Hills: 0 students, 1 employee

Hephzibah: 4 students, 0 employees

T.W. Josey: 3 students, 0 employees

Lucy C. Laney: 1 student, 0 employees

Performance Learning Center: 0 students, 0 employees

RCTCM: 2 students, 0 employees

Westside: 12 students, 1 employee

SPECIAL SCHOOLS

Alternative School: 0 students, 1 employee

Marion E. Barnes Career Center: 0 students, 0 employees

RPM: 0 students, 0 employees

Sandhills: 0 students, 0 employees

Columbia County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place: 16 students, 2 employees

Blue Ridge: 10 students, 3 employees

Brookwood: 0 students, 0 employees

Cedar Ridge: 4 students, 2 employees

Euchee Creek: 7 students, 3 employees

Evans: 6 students, 0 employees

Greenbrier: 4 students, 0 employees

Grovetown: 27 students, 8 employees

Lewiston: 8 students, 3 employees

Martinez: 8 students, 0 employees

North Columbia: 6 students, 2 employees

North Harlem: 10 students, 0 employees

Parkway: 5 students, 2 employees

River Ridge: 10 students, 2 employees

Riverside: 21 students, 0 employees

South Columbia: 13 students, 1 employee

Stevens Creek: 1 student, 2 employees

Westmont: 8 students, 3 employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia: 17 students, 1 employee

Evans: 9 students, 3 employees

Greenbrier: 14 students, 0 employees

Grovetown: 6 students, 1 employee

Harlem: 18 students, 2 employees

Lakeside: 10 students, 0 employees

Riverside: 35 students, 2 employees

Stallings Island: 3 students, 0 employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans: 46 students, 1 employee

Greenbrier: 17 students, 1 employee

Grovetown: 19 students, 0 employees

Harlem: 16 students, 2 employees

Lakeside: 31 students, 0 employees

Columbia County Alternative School: 0 students, 0 employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS: 4 employees

