3 local tornadoes touched down this week, investigators say

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - National Weather Service experts confirm three tornadoes touched down in the CSRA on Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through the region.

An EF1 tornado was confirmed in Edgefield County near Briggs and Moore roads, where it left light damage, including downed trees and some damaged outbuildings. Plus there were two EF0 tornadoes in the Saluda County area.

The Edgefield County tornado had peak winds of 90 mph northeast of Morgana.

It began near Briggs Road, where it snapped and uprooted multiple trees and destroyed a small shed.

The tornado then continued north-northeast, crossing Big Branch Court and Moore Road, where it snapped multiple softwood trees.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission assisted a National Weather Service survey team with a fixed-wing aircraft and was not able to find other significant damage.

The survey team did note isolated tree damage along Dry Bridge Road and Republican Road, but there was not enough evidence to confirm this was from a tornado.

In Saluda County, an EF0 tornado had peak winds of 65 mph, north of Holtson Crossroads. The tornado very briefly touched down near the intersection of Double Bridges Road and West Creek Road, where it snapped a couple of trees. The survey team was not able to confirm any additional damage in the immediate vicinity. It appears the damage did not extend to homes on Rabbit Lane to the east.

The other EF0 tornado had peak wind speeds of 75 mph, west of Ridge Road Crossroads in Lexington County near the Saluda County border. The tornado produced sporadic and mainly minor tree damage as it moved northward from near Derrick Hollow Road to near Holley Ferry Road and Highway 378. Drone video provided to the National Weather Service confirms this tornado.

Elsewhere in the region, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Orangeburg County on Tuesday . The EF1 tornado struck along New Hope Road and Columbia Road in Orangeburg County near Bethel Church. The damage report came in shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

EF ratings are from the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which gauges tornadoes based on wind speeds and damage. The lower the number, the less strength a tornado has.

RAW VIDEO OF EDGEFIELD COUNTY DAMAGE:

The local tornadoes were among as many as 14 reported across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

Edgefield County emergency management officials had told News 12 damage there was not widespread.

Still, it was a frightening afternoon for local residents when the storm swept through around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“I was sitting there in my den watching TV watching Channel 12 at my desk. Flash of lightning come through right there in the window,” said Edgefield County resident Ellis Dorn.

It went away “maybe two to five minutes later,” he said.

No one at the home was hurt in the storm, and the same goes for the rest of the CSRA, where there have been no reports of injuries.

