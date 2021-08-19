Warnock and McMaster will both visit the CSRA on Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two high-ranking politicians will visit the CSRA on Friday, when Sen. Raphael Warnock comes to Augusta and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster comes to Aiken.

In Augusta

Democratic Georgia Sen. Warnock is traveling across the Peach State on his “Jobs for Georgia” tour to highlight local impacts of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

He says the legislation will “bring historic repairs and revitalization to Georgia’s infrastructure and grow and support countless jobs in every corner of the state.”

During his travels, Warnock will highlight federal investments in clean energy transit options and rail, freight, ports and highway connectivity, broadband, and other sectors. Warnock will also meet with military families, students and others to discuss benefits of the expanded child tax credit.

Warnock will be in Augusta at 11 a.m. to discuss infrastructure. Watch for coverage from News 12 on TV and on WRDW.com.

In Aiken

The University of South Carolina Aiken will host McMaster from 10-11:30 a.m. in a forum to understand the $600 million Savannah River Site plutonium settlement for the region.

Representatives from Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties will be in attendance to present the needs of their constituents to the governor for consideration.

Forty to 50 people, mostly legislators and corporate representatives, will be in attendance.

News 12 will cover McMaster’s visit on TV and online, as well.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.