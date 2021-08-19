Update: How shooting unfolded at Orangeburg high school

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities offered an update Thursday on a shooting the day before that left three young people injured at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell emphasized that it was not a drive-by shooting but an isolated incident that happened behind the school.

He said one person, identified as a juvenile, is currently in custody in connection to the shooting that happened during afternoon dismissal on Wednesday in which school officials said three students suffered injuries.

The school initially reported the incident as a drive by shooting, however Ravenell said that further investigation showed that the shooting happened at a back parking lot on campus, and the suspect was arrested on campus. Ravenell said it was not clear at this point if the suspect was a student at the school.

The juvenile has been charged with three counts of assault and battery with intent.

The school reported that the students who were injured in the shooting were in stable condition.

According to the school, law enforcement assisted with the evacuation of the school with students being transported to the nearby Technology Center on Magnolia Street where parents and guardians picked up their students.

The school will be closed to students for the remainder of the week, which includes all after school activities and athletic practices.

Superintendent Shawn Foster said the shooting was an “unfortunate situation,” and thanked school employees who got students to safety during the incident.

Constance Alston said she first learned about the shooting when she received a call from her daughter saying there were shooters on campus.

“There is no words to describe when she told me that,” Alston said. “I literally got numb because I didn’t know what to do.”

Alston was outside the school with other parents waiting to go through the process of getting her child Wednesday evening.

“As a parent this is the worst thing you can ever feel,” she said. “As a parent not being there to comfort your child, or not being there to tell them, ‘Everything’s going to be okay,’ after seeing pictures of what happened.”

