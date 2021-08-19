Traffic accident shuts down westbound I-20 near Crawfordville

CRAWFORDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound Interstate 20 is shut down near Crawfordville due to a traffic accident.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the one-car accident has blocked both westbound lanes at the location.

State traffic monitors indicate westbound traffic is stopped between County Road 185 and U.S. 185 southeast of Crawfordville.

The accident was reported between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

