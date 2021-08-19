A’s RHP Bassitt out of hospital after being hit by liner

(AP) - Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek but no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive. Bassitt was taken to the hospital after being hit by the drive from Brian Goodwin in the second inning Tuesday.

Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery.

The A’s say an exam of his right eye was normal for vision and no other damage was found in the eye or the orbital bone.

