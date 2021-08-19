Overcoming addiction inspires local woman to open herbal medicine business

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman is using her story of overcoming addiction to help others who may be suffering. Ashley Murphy recently opened ABĒCA Naturals in North Augusta, selling and making herbal medicines.

“Every single day my number one goal when I woke up in the morning was to count my blessings and stay sober, those were the only two things I cared about,” said Ashley Murphy.

For Ashley Murphy, she knows all too well how addiction can take control of your life.

“I became addicted to drugs at a pretty young age and at the age of 25 years old I felt as if I finally had nothing else to live for. I hit what addicts call their rock bottom, I lost custody of my child, I was doing things for money that I’m not proud of obviously today,” she said.

Forced to hit rock bottom, Murphy says that’s when she realized she needed to get help.

“I picked up and left. I knew that was it for me and I had two choices, end my life or start it over,” she said.

Which is when she decided to check herself into a recovery program.

“I felt like a 13-year-old little girl because that’s the age I started using drugs, and when I entered treatment I would remember we would stand in circles and say the Lord’s prayer and I would be surrounded by these grown women. I can look back in that room and I felt like I was looking up to all of them, I was this little girl because I never grew up, I never got to grow up,” she said.

With a lost childhood and struggling to find her purpose, it was the recovery program that helped her find her way.

“Recovery is possible if you can find spirituality,” she said.

That’s also when she decided she wanted to become an advocate to others, using her lived experiences.

“A big part of what I do now is walk people through a spiritual journey. People ask me my story and they’re super inspired and they want tips and tricks on how to change their life, and so I tell people start with gratitude,” she said.

Ultimately starting a business and opening ABĒCA Naturals making herbal medicine and using spirituality to help other people in the community who may be suffering in silence.

“I just told my husband I want to help people, I want to make medicines and that was it. I want to help people and I want to make medicines, so every extra dime that we had every month from him working, would just go towards this business,” she said.

Murphy says she’s been sober for about 10 years now. ABĒCA is located in North Augusta off Martintown Road.

For more information, visit their website at ABĒCA Naturals. To connect with them on social media, visit their Facebook at @abecanaturals and Instagram at @abecanaturals.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.