Operation Double Eagle helping veterans find new careers on the golf course

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Operation Double Eagle, it’s a program helping local veterans who may need a little help making their next career move. We first introduced you to the program back in June. Now we’re taking a look at it in action.

Tucked behind the 15th tee box at the Patch, a group of veterans works to build a playable golf hole. It’s part of Operation Double Eagle, a program aimed at opening career paths for vets by teaching them the ins and outs of golf course management and maintenance. And while they’re building a golf hole, they’re also building a brotherhood.

“We have a hard time adjusting in the first place. I know a lot of people have a hard time when they get out. And to be out here around other vets but there’s not a lot of people around us and we just get the knowledge and the chance to learn,” said Skip Horne, Army veteran.

Skip Horne served in the Army for nine years. After getting out, he went to culinary school, but had a hard time adjusting to life indoors.

“I loved cooking, I just wasn’t outside enough. You’re in a dungeon all day. It’s better to be out here for me than to be locked in a kitchen,” he said.

Others like Jeff Moffett have never been an outdoorsman or a golfer. But this program gives him the brotherhood that he got during his 38 years in the Army.

“Sometimes we can get lost in our past so programs like this not only give us camaraderie but also opens up the door for networking,” said Moffett.

The group spends the mornings in the classroom before coming out and putting their knowledge into practice. Building bunkers, aerating greens, weeding, and putting in fresh sod. Horne says he hopes this program is a stepping stone into his next career.

“Honestly I wanna parlay it into working for a country club somewhere on the golf course maybe as an equipment operator or maybe even in the front office,” said Horne.

Both Horne and Moffett say any vets looking for some career direction should join the program.

