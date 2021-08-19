NWS confirms tornado touched down in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (The T&D) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Orangeburg County during Tuesday’s storms.

The NWS confirmed an EF1 tornado struck along New Hope Road and Columbia Road in Orangeburg County near Bethel Church.

An EF1 tornado packs winds between 86 and 110 mph.

The Columbia National Weather Service sent crews to survey the damage Wednesday.

“Trees fallen in multiple directions,” the initial storm report said. “Possibly tornado damage.”

The damage report came in shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The location is 6 miles north-northwest of Brookdale.

Crews were also planning to head to Cordova to look for any possible damage as radar indications showed the possibility of severe weather in and near the town. There were no reports of damage there through Wednesday.

The downed trees on New Hope and Columbia Road were the only official report of damage from the storms that rolled through The T&D Region due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

There were several tornadoes reported in the state including, in Newberry and Lexington.

The unsettled pattern will continue across the region with chances of showers and thunderstorms daily through early next week.

Temperatures will be near to perhaps slightly above normal this week.

