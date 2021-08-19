Man charged with shooting woman in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is facing charges for a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital last week.

Alexander Leon Bush II, 30, who was charged Aug. 18 with possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of other authorities safe keeping, according to arrest records.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 420 East Boundary in reference to a gun hot victim, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned the victim, identified as a 22-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital by a friend. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper and lower part of her chest.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities the victim got into an argument with Bush about him parking his ice cream truck in front of her grandmother’s apartment. During the argument, Bush allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot.

Bush was charged and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.